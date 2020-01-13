 / Economia

Che tempo fa

24 Ore

Ceriale, incendio nell'area T1: mobilitati i vigili del fuoco (FOTO)
(h. 21:47)
What Do the Italians and Indonesians Have in Common? - They Love Soccer!
(h. 21:00)
Pietra Ligure, assaltano le vetrine del negozio "EuroXOro" e fuggono a bordo di un'auto poi incendiata e abbandonata: indagini dei carabinieri
(h. 20:13)
Commissione legge elettorale regionale, Salvatore (M5S): "Questa maggioranza non vuole cambiare nulla"
(h. 20:05)
Pietra Ligure, incendio ai danni di un'auto: intervento dei vigili del fuoco
(h. 19:52)
Tirreno Power, prosegue il processo: verranno ascoltate le testimonianze di Uniti per la Salute, WWF Italia e Ordine dei Medici
(h. 19:05)
Cairo Montenotte, 22 mila euro dai fondi diocesani 8 per Mille carità alla parrocchia San Lorenzo
(h. 19:02)
Carcare: il 20 gennaio festa di San Sebastiano, patrono della polizia locale
(h. 18:45)
Il Birrificio Folk di Cairo Montenotte grande protagonista al concorso 'Best Italian Beer 2019'
(h. 18:45)
Lavori in corso su Capo Santo Spirito: traffico in tilt in entrambe le direzioni (FOTO)
(h. 18:32)
Savona, Meles (M5S) all'attacco sul piano del traffico: "Documento che esiste solo sul blog della Lega"
(h. 18:20)
La Stagione del Cross inizia con le vittorie per la Giovanile dell'Asd RunRivieraRun
(h. 17:45)
Legge elettorale, Gruppo Pd: "Discussione fallita per le liti nella maggioranza"
(h. 17:40)
Savona. Piano del traffico, il vicesindaco Arecco: "Ora si entri politicamente nel merito"
(h. 17:35)
Urbanistica, bando rigenerazione urbana: domande online dal 20 al 31 gennaio
(h. 17:25)
Albissola Marina, tante le attività complementari ed i progetti didattici garantiti dal Comune alle scuole del territorio
(h. 17:16)
Sms "Fratellanza Leginese" e Arci "Milleluci": il ricordo di Gina Barabino
(h. 16:48)
Alassio: operaio cade da una impalcatura di cinque metri
(h. 16:40)
Andrea Melis (M5s) sul "Reddito energetico regionale": "Prosegue iter della proposta di legge"
(h. 16:28)
Savona celebra la "Giornata del Dialogo Cattolici-Ebrei"
(h. 16:15)
"Sofferenza e cura": tavola rotonda in ospedale a Savona con il Vescovo Gero Marino
(h. 16:08)
A26 per Gravellona-Toce: chiusura per tre ore dell'allacciamento tra A10 Genova-Savona e Masone
(h. 15:50)
Savona: torna il concorso di eloquenza del Lions Club Spotorno, Noli, Bergeggi e Vezzi Portio
(h. 14:30)
Giovedì 16 gennaio a Finalborgo arriva "Stelle per una notte 4"
(h. 14:20)
Roccavignale, prosegue la crescita demografica. Il sindaco Fracchia: "Felice di questo risultato"
(h. 14:09)
Altare, concorso "Vetrine in Mostra" a tema natalizio: premiati i vincitori (FOTO)
(h. 13:26)
Tutto il Ponente Ligure si ritrova ad Alassio per parlare di infrastrutture e turismo
(h. 13:05)
L'Accademia Kronos Onlus cerca volontari operativi per incrementare gli interventi sul territorio
(h. 12:41)
Savona in lutto per la scomparsa di Luigina "Gina" Barabino: l'ultimo saluto martedì 14 gennaio
(h. 12:35)
Sostegno alla piccola impresa: dalla Regione un bando per 270 mila euro
(h. 12:31)
Doppio appuntamento con 'Musica in Porto': a Vado Ligure concerto per grandi e piccini
(h. 12:29)
Bolkestein, Puggioni e Proietto (Lega): "Attuale Governo incapace di contrastare ingiusti diktat UE"
(h. 12:07)
Materiale sull'Aurelia dalla galleria del Castelletto a Finale: emessa ordinanza di messa in sicurezza
(h. 11:57)
"Sardina cerca sardina", Savona ritorna in piazza dopo il flashmob di dicembre
(h. 11:54)
Aizza il cane contro i carabinieri, poi si getta in mare per sottrarsi al controllo: pusher marocchino arrestato a Ceriale
(h. 11:45)
Inaugurato ieri un nuovo defibrillatore per Orco Feglino (FOTO)
(h. 11:37)
Mal di schiena? Ne parliamo con il dottor Valsania in Comune a Borgio Verezzi
(h. 11:25)
I Verdi sempre cauti sul tema 5G: "Non si può tergiversare sul principio di precauzione"
(h. 11:19)
Aggressione a Brumotti, la solidarietà dell'ufologo savonese Angelo Maggioni
(h. 10:38)
Albenga, al via i lavori per il rifacimento del tetto della bocciofila
(h. 10:24)
Opere Sociali: candidature entro le ore 12 del 31 gennaio
(h. 10:20)
Ceriale, riqualificazione area Torelli: via libera alle demolizioni
(h. 10:16)
Loano, via Meceti diventa a senso unico
(h. 10:14)
Lega Giovani Liguria: "Scuole e università senza soldi ma con due ministri"
(h. 10:12)
Albenga, riprese le rappresentazioni teatrali dialettali a San Giorgio (FOTO)
(h. 10:01)
Meteo, ancora qualche giorno di stabilità. Da sabato previsto l'arrivo di aria più fredda
(h. 09:52)
Finalborgo, proseguono i "Pomeriggi Musicali 2020"
(h. 09:45)
Export ligure, Coldiretti: "Il collasso della viabilità preoccupa il comparto floricolo locale"
(h. 09:21)
Albenga, a palazzo Oddo la mostra fotografica "La testimonianza del padre"
(h. 09:19)
Traverso (SIAP): "In Liguria non è ancora stata istituita la Commissione Antimafia"
(h. 08:27)
Albenga, ecco il rinnovato consiglio direttivo del quartiere San Siro: obiettivo Palio 2020
(h. 08:00)
Alassio, il premio "Bacio d'Argento" 2020 di Balzola a Giovanni Toti
(h. 08:00)
Meteo, tempo ancora stabile. Calo termico notturno con valori di molto sottozero nell'entroterra
(h. 07:47)

Cerca nel web

Economia | 13 gennaio 2020, 21:00

What Do the Italians and Indonesians Have in Common? - They Love Soccer!

It cannot be denied that there can be something in common for people in different parts of the globe, such as Italians and Indonesians. They do both love soccer, a sport which is also known as football in certain countries

What Do the Italians and Indonesians Have in Common? - They Love Soccer!

It cannot be denied that there can be something in common for people in different parts of the globe, such as Italians and Indonesians. They do both love soccer, a sport which is also known as football in certain countries. This is very much apparent as this sport is one of the most popular sports known in both countries.

Soccer in Indonesia

Soccer or football in Indonesia is a very popular sport such that soccer events have the most number of attendees and participants. This sport also generates the biggest revenues such that it has also become popular in sports betting. Online soccer gambling, or ‘judi bola online’ as it is locally called, is already made available in various websites and platforms, with the most reliable ones offering safe and enjoyable services. In fact, the most trusted soccer agents in Indonesia offer a 24/7 customer support to various channels such as live chats, emails, calls, or even SMS. This is to ensure their patrons experience an optimum level of service and comfort in terms of sports betting in soccer.

Soccer in Italy

Soccer is part of the Italian culture, with their national football team considered as being one of the best teams in the world. This claim is supported by championship winnings in several tournaments and World Cup events. In parallel to this, the domestic league of the country is also one of the most popular professional leagues in a global level. The earliest forms of football have been played in the country even as early as the 16th Century. Italians regard their football superstars as heroes who bring glory in their country. It can then be deemed that soccer is more than a sport for Italians, it is actually a way of life.

Characteristics of a Successful Soccer Team

  • Physical

A successful soccer team is on with players who are healthy and fit to play. This is because soccer players need the strength and endurance to last through the sport and ensure a win in the game. This is because being in shape allows players to be more in control in terms of ball handling. Thus, it can be deemed that the successful soccer teams in both Italy and Indonesia are always improving their fitness and fundamentals.

  • Tactical

A successful soccer team is one that is able to form a proper positioning through good communication with the team members, while not exposing their strategy to the other team. This will allow them to maximize their abilities and ensure a win. Thus, it can be noted that soccer teams in Italy and Indonesia are able to cover for each player during the game to outplay and beat other teams.

Football is indeed a very popular sport, not only in Italy or Indonesia, but in several other countries as well. In Italy, football has been part of their culture, while in Indonesia, it is a sport played in various age levels. Thus, it can be deemed that football, or soccer as it is also fondly called, is one of the sports that is played by numerous people even on the opposite sides of the globe.

Richy Garino

Ti potrebbero interessare anche:

Prima Pagina|Archivio|Redazione|Invia un Comunicato Stampa|Pubblicità|Scrivi al Direttore|Premium