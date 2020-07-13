Esplode il ritmo di Mamacita a Le Vele Alassio per una #EstateDaSogno

 / Eventi

Gino Speed Show: un successo la Digital Experience a 360°
(h. 21:30)
Scontro auto-bici a Pietra Ligure: ciclista in codice giallo al Santa Corona
(h. 20:05)
Accordo Tpl Linea Savona-discoteche, assessore Berrino: “Utile iniziativa che garantisce la sicurezza dei ragazzi e incentiva l'uso del mezzo pubblico”
(h. 19:33)
Vertenza Bombardier Vado Ligure: giovedì 16 luglio tre ore di sciopero con presidio
(h. 19:27)
Coronavirus: cresce (di poco) il numero dei positivi in Liguria, sale di un'unità (80) quello della nostra provincia
(h. 19:10)
Alassio, scontro auto-moto in viale Hanbury: tre feriti al Santa Corona (FOTO)
(h. 19:00)
Albisola, fiamme in un cantiere edile: intervento dei vigili del fuoco (FOTO)
(h. 18:40)
Progetto “Apri”, Quiliano accoglie nuovi rifugiati
(h. 18:22)
Coronavirus, nuova ordinanza in Liguria: ok a carte e giornali nei bar, aumenta la capienza nei cinema e nei teatri
(h. 18:12)
Regione, assessore Cavo: "Aperto il bando Aliseo per le richieste di borse di studio"
(h. 17:35)
Violenza sessuale sull'ex fidanzata a Cairo: disposta la perizia psichiatrica su 28enne nigeriano
(h. 17:30)
Coldiretti, fase 3: senza americani possibili perdite per il turismo in Liguria
(h. 17:20)
Meteo, le previsioni per la settimana dal 13 al 19 luglio
(h. 17:15)
Caos viabilità a Celle: dopo mesi arrivano i movieri a dirigere il traffico sul S. Brigida
(h. 17:10)
Dal 15 luglio al 30 settembre Massimo Paracchini espone alla Galleria “Noli Arte”
(h. 17:05)
Nasce il progetto "Respira Calizzano": per conoscere e amare questo comune valbormidese
(h. 16:56)
Andora: a Palazzo Tagliaferro arriva "Ponente nel blu", foto e video per conoscere il nostro mare
(h. 16:52)
Contributi a fondo perso. L'Assessore Zunato (Comune di Savona) comunica le precisazioni da Regione Liguria
(h. 16:40)
Due nuovi avvisi di mobilità del Comune di Savona
(h. 16:35)
Quiliano “Città che Legge” per il biennio 2020-2021
(h. 16:24)
Autovelox vandalizzato a Toirano, Bianco (Non solo Centro): "Il gesto di un singolo non ricada su un'intera comunità"
(h. 16:05)
Finale Ligure: ragazzi e ragazze donano ai bagnanti dei pratici posacenere da viaggio per dire no ai mozziconi in spiaggia
(h. 15:50)
Pietra Ligure: il Comune apre le iscrizioni per mensa e scuolabus
(h. 15:30)
Il comune di Dego approva la convenzione di adesione alla Stazione Unica Appaltante Provinciale
(h. 15:24)
Caos autostrade, la regione presenta azione per chiedere il risarcimento del danno, Toti: "Liguria non sia vittima sacrificale" (video)
(h. 15:16)
Processo Invernizzi: stamattina raccolte le prove, a settembre le audizioni dei testimoni
(h. 15:00)
Sarà esternalizzato il servizio biblioteca comunale di Carcare
(h. 14:55)
Tragedia per una famiglia ligure in vacanza in Val di Fassa: schianto in auto, bambino di 11 anni perde la vita
(h. 14:25)
Esplode il ritmo di Mamacita a Le Vele Alassio per una #EstateDaSogno
(h. 14:12)
Savona, il comune e l'azienda presentano il cronoprogramma: sospeso lo sciopero dei lavoratori Ata
(h. 14:05)
Millesimo, due eventi culturali ad ingresso gratuito
(h. 14:02)
Masso cade e colpisce un uomo nei boschi di Carcare: trasportato al Santa Corona con un trauma cranico
(h. 13:50)
Enjoy Albisola Superiore: gli eventi dell’estate 2020
(h. 13:44)
Scontro tra due moto sull'Aurelia ad Alassio: un centauro in codice giallo
(h. 13:38)
H&M, la denuncia dei sindacati: "Lavoratori al tempo del fast fashion usati e gettati"
(h. 13:33)
L'onorevole Meloni a Genova per visitare il nuovo ponte sul Polcevera (FOTO)
(h. 13:25)
Lite tra fidanzati sul treno Torino-Ventimiglia: convoglio fermo alla stazione di San Giuseppe di Cairo
(h. 12:58)
Spaccio di cocaina ad Albenga: due pusher in carcere, segnalati tutti i loro "clienti"
(h. 12:50)
Bando Rigenerazione Urbana: 420mila euro assegnati dalla Regione a 24 Comuni. Nel savonese i fondi a Carcare
(h. 12:42)
Anche il primo ministro monegasco al taglio del nastro dell’Alta via del Sale, la strada della ripartenza turistica cuneese (VIDEO)
(h. 12:15)
TPL Linea ad Albenga: servizio biglietteria all'ufficio IAT
(h. 11:51)
Porto Vado, si conclude il progetto artistico di valorizzazione di piazza Cialet
(h. 11:49)
Albenga, primo weekend per il servizio di steward nelle spiagge libere
(h. 11:40)
Fase 3, Coldiretti: "La vacanza cult dell’estate ligure è in agriturismo"
(h. 11:34)
Finale, weekend intenso per la Polizia Locale: cinque multe per consumo di alcolici in area pubblica, sanzionato anche un negozio
(h. 11:34)
L'ex parroco di Alassio Silvano De Matteis è stato sospeso dalla diocesi di Imperia-Albenga
(h. 11:22)
Caos viabilità: code per lavori lungo le autostrade A7, A10 e A26
(h. 11:19)
Savona, due giorni di "fuoco" per lo sciopero dei lavoratori Ata: "Non ci fermeremo qua se non arrivano risposte"
(h. 10:53)
Radio Onda Ligure 101: Mario Biondi presenta il nuovo singolo "Paradise"
(h. 10:34)
Elisoccorso privato, Usb VVF Liguria attacca: "Una stampella voluta da quella politica che divora il pubblico"
(h. 10:28)
Graffiti su un treno Jazz, l'assessore regionale Berrino contro il writer: "Sei poco artista e molto c..."
(h. 10:09)
Fauna selvatica: proseguono i soccorsi dell'Enpa
(h. 09:59)
A Villa Groppallo la 22° edizione di "Vado Fiorita"
(h. 09:28)
"Forza 8" a Finale: Flamenco, Shakespeare e Banksy alla fortezza di Castelfranco
(h. 09:19)
Cultura, il commento di Tommaso Bianco: "Con i nuovi protocolli ad Albenga sarebbe prezioso il nuovo teatro comunale dal prossimo autunno"
(h. 09:10)
Rinnovato il direttivo provinciale delle Pro Loco del savonese
(h. 09:08)
Finale, al via la rassegna "Un Libro per l'Estate 2020"
(h. 08:50)
A10 Genova-Savona: doppio senso di marcia e nessuna protezione all'altezza di Celle (FOTO)
(h. 08:38)
Proroga dello stato d'emergenza a fine anno, Toti: "Governo chiarisca, legge speciale per rinvio elezioni o chiudere in casa gli italiani sarebbe un golpe"
(h. 08:17)
Savona, un anno dall'omicidio del karaoke: con sei colpi di pistola Massari uccise l’ex moglie
(h. 07:52)
Notte da 'sballo' nel savonese: via vai di ambulanze per ragazzini ubriachi
(h. 07:43)
Si fa male alla caviglia lungo il sentiero "Napoleonico": donna soccorsa a Verezzi
(h. 07:34)

Eventi | 13 luglio 2020, 14:12

Esplode il ritmo di Mamacita a Le Vele Alassio per una #EstateDaSogno

Tante fantastiche novità in questa estate 2020, tra cui il nuovo open air party immersi nei colori del tramonto alassino

Esplode il ritmo di Mamacita a Le Vele Alassio per una #EstateDaSogno

Metà luglio all'insegna della gioia e del divertimento a Le Vele Alassio.

Ecco il programma di questa settimana:

Touch Me! w/ DJ Matrix Le Vele Alassio

14th July 2020 14th July 2020 Tuesday Night

LE VELE ALASSIO presents TOUCH ME! w/ DJ MATRIX Music by DJ Matrix / Francis Key

DETAILS - Dress Code: Cool - Girls / Men +18 all night long - Entry on reduction list by 12:30 AM DETTAGLI - Abbigliamento: Cool - Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte - Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:30

Evento Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/723425768435248/

Change Your Mind w/ Luca Donzelli Le Vele Alassio 15th July 2020 15th July 2020 Wednesday Night

LE VELE ALASSIO presents CHANGE YOUR MIND w/ LUCA DONZELLI Music by Luca Donzelli / Francis Key

DETAILS - Dress Code: Extravagant - Girls / Men +18 all night long - Entry on reduction list by 12:30 AM DETTAGLI - Abbigliamento: Stravagante - Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte - Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:30

Evento Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/706430709918475/

Mamacita • Le Vele • Alassio GIOVEDì 16 LUGLIO L' #EstateDaSogno Mamacita parte da Alassio!! MAMACITA DJs Andrea Pellizzari ROC Stars Rayden a.k.a. "Faccia d'angelo"

PERFORMERS: J'ONS Official Radio Partner Radio 105 Visuals by Bridge Production DETAILS - Dress Code: Cool - Girls / Men +18 all night long

DETTAGLI - Abbigliamento: Cool - Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte

Evento Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/198057284823135/

Le Vele Alassio Weekend Nights 17 / 18 July 2020 17 / 18 July 2020

Weekend Nights LE VELE ALASSIO presents THE LANGUAGE OF LOVE Music by Francis Key / Giorgio V. feat. Barbara Bompani

DETAILS - Dress Code: Elegant - Friday: Girls / Men +18 all night long - Saturday: Girls +18 by 12:30 AM | Girls / Men +21 all night long - Entry on reduction list by 12:30 AM DETTAGLI - Abbigliamento: Elegante - Venerdì: Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte - Sabato: Donna +18 entro 00:30 | Donna / Uomo +21 tutta la notte - Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:30

Evento Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/730847671025705/

LeVeleAlassio DaytimeParty ChangeYourMind SuperNatural Pawsa

For the first time ever, Le Vele Alassio open the doors during the day for a long open air party under the sun, waiting to enjoy the magical beauty of the sunset and then ending with something unexpected!

Per la prima volta in assoluto, Le Vele Alassio aprono le loro porte durante il giorno per un lungo open air party sotto il sole, in attesa di godere la magica bellezza del tramonto per poi concludere con qualcosa di inaspettato!

19th July 2020 Start H 03:00 PM LE VELE ALASSIO presents DAYTIME PARTY CHANGE YOUR MIND invites SUPERNATURAL w/ PAWSA TIME TABLE 15:00 > 18:00 - Francis Key 18:00 > 20:00 - Nicola Gavino 20:00 > ??? - Guest: PAWSA ??? > END - 100% Change Your Mind Soundsystem GREEN APERITIF 15:00 > 18:00 - Catering by Scola Restaurant of Castelbianco

DETAILS - Dress Code: Wild - Girls / Men +18 all party long - Free bus service from "Bar della Stazione" of Alassio - Possibility to organize bus service from Turin

DETTAGLI - Abbigliamento: Selvaggio - Donna / Uomo +18 per tutta la durata del party - Servizio navetta gratuito dal "Bar della Stazione" di Alassio - Possibilità di organizzazione pullman da Torino

Evento Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/967191640368581/

PRENOTAZIONE TAVOLI +39 328 28 28 721 INFO & LISTE +39 327 97 20 920

Comunicato stampa

