 / Eventi

Che tempo fa

24 Ore

Regionali 2020: il sindaco di Diano Marina Giacomo Chiappori, candidato alla presidenza della regione
(h. 19:55)
In arrivo due nuovi treni notturni sul tragitto da Savona a Ventimiglia
(h. 19:40)
Continua una #EstateDaSogno a Le Vele Alassio
(h. 19:00)
Toti: "La nuova passeggiata di Varigotti fondamentale per il rilancio della nostra offerta turistica"
(h. 18:46)
Varazze, approvato il progetto definitivo della caserma dei vigili del fuoco: intervento da 2 milioni e 800mila euro
(h. 18:35)
La Regione Liguria approva due bandi per le associazioni culturali e le SOMS
(h. 18:32)
Regionali, Mulé (FI): "L'intuizione di Berlusconi di aggregare i moderati avrà il successo che merita"
(h. 18:10)
Coronavirus: nuovo lieve aumento dei casi in Liguria
(h. 17:50)
Alpicella di Varazze: escursione nel sito archeologico di “Rocca Due Teste” con concerto nel bosco
(h. 17:20)
Vado, stoccaggio e recupero cocaina in porto: arrestato mentre sta per scappare all'estero
(h. 17:05)
Savona, a fine settembre apre totalmente corso Italia: il lunedì saranno presenti i banchi dei fiori
(h. 16:47)
Disney Pixar annuncia "Luca", un film ambientato in una città di mare italiana: sarà in Liguria?
(h. 16:42)
Comitato per l'Ordine e la Sicurezza Pubblica: ad Alassio arrivano i rinforzi
(h. 16:30)
Savona, Bando Produttori. L'assessore Zunato: "Filiere corte e sviluppo mercati locali"
(h. 16:25)
Covid-19. Eurospin, nessuna garanzia di sicurezza nei 1.200 punti vendita: in stato di agitazione i 15mila dipendenti
(h. 15:55)
C'è tempo fino al 1° agosto per partecipare al contest finalese "Il terrore nell'arte"
(h. 15:52)
Sanità in Liguria, la Cgil: "Cronaca di un fallimento annunciato"
(h. 15:45)
Da Montechiaro d'Asti a Loano in bici: il sindaco Pignocca e l'assessore Zaccaria incontrano Samuele e Umberto
(h. 15:35)
Savona, il Gruppo Consiliare Pd dopo l'approvazione del rendiconto: "Stile amministrativo inefficiente e non attuale"
(h. 15:28)
Un nuovo mezzo multifunzionale per la Val Bormida: l'inaugurazione a Bardineto (FOTO)
(h. 15:15)
Savona, dal 3 agosto chiusa ancora al traffico in orario notturno la galleria "Valloria"
(h. 15:12)
Albissola: il 1° agosto l'inaugurazione di "Tracce di-rotte", mostra personale dell'artista gallaratese Nicoletta Gatti
(h. 14:51)
Il presidente Toti inaugura ad Andora il point elettorale di "Cambiamo!". Mauro Demichelis sarà coordinatore provinciale della lista
(h. 14:30)
Por Fesr, presentati i risultati del bando efficientamento energetico dei piccoli comuni
(h. 14:15)
Morte sul lavoro ad Alassio, eseguita l'autopsia: operaio deceduto per trauma da schiacciamento
(h. 14:01)
Andora, inaugurato il nuovo tratto di pista ciclabile verso l'imperiese: "Opera strategica per l'appeal turistico del ponente ligure" (FOTO e VIDEO)
(h. 13:21)
Aurelia Bis, bocciato dal Governo l’affidamento diretto: spazio alla gara entro fine anno
(h. 13:14)
Albisola Superiore, gli eventi nel mese di agosto
(h. 13:12)
No alla Milano-Sanremo, Albenga aveva provato a "restituirla" al savonese. Tomatis: "Non tutti i comuni non la volevano, un fallimento enorme della nostra realtà"
(h. 13:04)
Il 6 agosto una cena speciale in 88 ristoranti in tutta la Regione: saranno serviti oli e vini liguri
(h. 13:04)
Il 95% delle gallerie ligure autostradali a rischio secondo il MIT, Freccero (CNA Savona): "Pagano sempre i soliti"
(h. 12:34)
Regione, consegnati oggi gli ausili sportivi agli atleti paralimpici per il terzo anno consecutivo
(h. 12:21)
Meteo, caldo e afa nei prossimi giorni
(h. 12:07)
La presidentessa di Tpl Linea Simona Sacone ospite quest'oggi a Radio Onda Ligure
(h. 11:39)
Caos autostrade, Bagnasco e cassinelli (FI): "Situazione ancora insostenibile, danno economico incalcolabile"
(h. 11:30)
Gene Gnocchi nel Rompipallone: "Dopo aver ospitato Ronaldo cambierà nome in Celle 7 Ligure"
(h. 11:20)
Vado, motociclista cerca di evitare un ostacolo ma perde il controllo del mezzo
(h. 11:11)
Una cerimonia a Villanova d'Albenga per dedicare a "Pitta" Della Valle il nuovo parco giochi inclusivo (FOTO e VIDEO)
(h. 10:39)
Millesimo, pulizia strade e marciapiedi con l'ausilio di spazzatrice (FOTO)
(h. 10:31)
Ospedale Santa Corona, chirurgia Protesica a rischio chiusura?: Circolo di Fratelli d’Italia Pietra Ligure Val Maremola pronto a dare battaglia
(h. 10:19)
Milano-Sanremo, la proposta dei comuni dell'entroterra genovese: "Percorso classico fino a Celle e poi si sale nell'entroterra"
(h. 10:18)
Agroalimentare, Coldiretti: "Contro modelli fuorvianti, etichetta a batteria salva made in Liguria"
(h. 09:52)
Senza mascherina sull'autobus: multa da 400 euro per due viaggiatori
(h. 09:16)
Anas, incidente a Diano Marina: Aurelia riaperta
(h. 08:39)
Aero Club d'Italia: l'architetto Giuseppe Leoni torna presidente
(h. 08:37)
Forza Italia e Liguria Popolare: "A Scajola nessun ruolo di coordinatore della lista unitaria"
(h. 07:29)

Cerca nel web

Eventi | 30 luglio 2020, 19:00

Continua una #EstateDaSogno a Le Vele Alassio

Un ricco programma di appuntamenti fino al 2 agosto

Continua una #EstateDaSogno a Le Vele Alassio

Qua di seguito il programma di questa settimana de Le Vele Alassio:

Touch Me! w/ Musica & Magia (Franchino 00Zicky Jo Gala) Le Vele

28th July 2020
Tuesday Night

LE VELE ALASSIO
presents
TOUCH ME!
w/
MUSICA & MAGIA

Music by Franchino / 00Zicky / Jo Gala

DETAILS
- Dress Code: Cool
- Girls / Men +18 all night long
- Entry on reduction list by 12:30 AM

DETTAGLI
- Abbigliamento: Cool
- Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte
- Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:30

Evento Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/events/713913979154598/


Change Your Mind w/ Tini Gessler Le Vele Alassio 29th July 2020

29th July 2020
Wednesday Night

LE VELE ALASSIO
presents
CHANGE YOUR MIND
w/
TINI GESSLER
Special B-Day Party

Music by Tini Gessler / Francis Key

DETAILS
- Dress Code: Extravagant
- Girls / Men +18 all night long
- Entry on reduction list by 12:30 AM

DETTAGLI
- Abbigliamento: Stravagante
- Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte
- Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:30

Evento Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/events/711785823010400/


Mamacita • Le Vele • Alassio

GIOVEDì 30 LUGLIO
L' #EstateDaSogno Mamacita ritorna ad Alassio!!

MAMACITA

Andrea Pellizzari
ROC Stars
Rayden a.k.a. "Faccia d'angelo"

PERFORMERS: J'ONS

Official Radio Partner Radio 105

Visuals by Bridge Production

DETAILS
- Dress Code: Cool
- Girls / Men +18 all night long

DETTAGLI
- Abbigliamento: Cool
- Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte

Evento Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/events/209734730414694/


Le Vele Alassio Weekend Nights 31 July / 01 August 2020

30 July / 31 August 2020
Weekend Nights

LE VELE ALASSIO
presents
THE LANGUAGE OF LOVE

Music by Francis Key / Giorgio V.
feat. Barbara Bompani

DETAILS
- Dress Code: Elegant
- Friday: Girls / Men +18 all night long
- Saturday: Girls +18 by 12:30 AM | Girls / Men +21 all night long
- Entry on reduction list by 12:30 AM

DETTAGLI
- Abbigliamento: Elegante
- Venerdì: Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte
- Sabato: Donna +18 entro 00:30 | Donna / Uomo +21 tutta la notte
- Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:30

Evento Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2664428577210065/


LeVele Daytime ChangeYourMind SuperNatural Michael Bibi Eddy M

For the first time ever, Le Vele Alassio open the doors during the day for a long open air party under the sun, waiting to enjoy the magical beauty of the sunset and then ending with something unexpected!

Per la prima volta in assoluto, Le Vele Alassio aprono le loro porte durante il giorno per un lungo open air party sotto il sole, in attesa di godere la magica bellezza del tramonto per poi concludere con qualcosa di inaspettato!

02nd August 2020
Start H 03:00 PM

LE VELE ALASSIO
presents
DAYTIME PARTY

CHANGE YOUR MIND
invites
SUPERNATURAL
w/
MICHAEL BIBI
+
EDDY M

TIME TABLE
15:00 > 19:00 - Francis Key
19:00 > 21:00 - YoUniverse
21:00 > 23:00 - Guest: Michael Bibi
23:00 > 00:30 - Guest: Eddy M
00:30 > END - 100% Change Your Mind Soundsystem

LE VELE APERITIF
Catering by Borghi Ricevimenti

MENU
15:00 > 17:00
- Macedonia di frutta fresca € 5,00
- Fetta di Anguria € 3,00
- Gelato al Cioccolato € 3,00
- Gelato al Fior di Latte € 3,00

MENU
17:00 > 23:00
- N°3 Ostrica della Normandia con Cipolle di Tropea € 10,00
- Tartare con pescato del giorno in marinatura di The Verde e Zenzero accompagnato dal Gambero al vapore con cipollotto al limone e centrifuga di mela verde € 12,00
- Insalata di farro con verdure Bio alla mediterranea € 8,00
- Hamburger 100 gr di Fassona con misticanza di stagione € 8,00
- Hot dog con crauti e salse € 6,00

DETAILS
- Dress Code: Wild / Flowers
- Girls / Men +18 all party long
- Free bus service from "Bar della Stazione" of Alassio
- Possibility to organize bus service from Turin

DETTAGLI
- Abbigliamento: Selvaggio / Fiori
- Donna / Uomo +18 per tutta la durata del party
- Servizio navetta gratuito dal "Bar della Stazione" di Alassio
- Possibilità di organizzazione pullman da Torino

Evento Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2627543680795997/



PRENOTAZIONE TAVOLI
+39 328 28 28 721

INFO & LISTE
+39 327 97 20 920


Comunicato stampa

MoreVideo: le immagini della giornata

Ti potrebbero interessare anche:

Prima Pagina|Archivio|Redazione|Invia un Comunicato Stampa|Pubblicità|Scrivi al Direttore|Premium