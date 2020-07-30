Continua una #EstateDaSogno a Le Vele Alassio

Qua di seguito il programma di questa settimana de Le Vele Alassio:



Touch Me! w/ Musica & Magia (Franchino 00Zicky Jo Gala) Le Vele



28th July 2020

Tuesday Night



LE VELE ALASSIO

presents

TOUCH ME!

w/

MUSICA & MAGIA



Music by Franchino / 00Zicky / Jo Gala



DETAILS

- Dress Code: Cool

- Girls / Men +18 all night long

- Entry on reduction list by 12:30 AM



DETTAGLI

- Abbigliamento: Cool

- Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte

- Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:30



Evento Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/events/713913979154598/





Change Your Mind w/ Tini Gessler Le Vele Alassio 29th July 2020



29th July 2020

Wednesday Night



LE VELE ALASSIO

presents

CHANGE YOUR MIND

w/

TINI GESSLER

Special B-Day Party



Music by Tini Gessler / Francis Key



DETAILS

- Dress Code: Extravagant

- Girls / Men +18 all night long

- Entry on reduction list by 12:30 AM



DETTAGLI

- Abbigliamento: Stravagante

- Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte

- Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:30



Evento Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/events/711785823010400/





Mamacita • Le Vele • Alassio



GIOVEDì 30 LUGLIO

L' #EstateDaSogno Mamacita ritorna ad Alassio!!



MAMACITA



Andrea Pellizzari

ROC Stars

Rayden a.k.a. "Faccia d'angelo"



PERFORMERS: J'ONS



Official Radio Partner Radio 105



Visuals by Bridge Production



DETAILS

- Dress Code: Cool

- Girls / Men +18 all night long



DETTAGLI

- Abbigliamento: Cool

- Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte



Evento Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/events/209734730414694/





Le Vele Alassio Weekend Nights 31 July / 01 August 2020



30 July / 31 August 2020

Weekend Nights



LE VELE ALASSIO

presents

THE LANGUAGE OF LOVE



Music by Francis Key / Giorgio V.

feat. Barbara Bompani



DETAILS

- Dress Code: Elegant

- Friday: Girls / Men +18 all night long

- Saturday: Girls +18 by 12:30 AM | Girls / Men +21 all night long

- Entry on reduction list by 12:30 AM



DETTAGLI

- Abbigliamento: Elegante

- Venerdì: Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte

- Sabato: Donna +18 entro 00:30 | Donna / Uomo +21 tutta la notte

- Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:30



Evento Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/events/2664428577210065/





LeVele Daytime ChangeYourMind SuperNatural Michael Bibi Eddy M



For the first time ever, Le Vele Alassio open the doors during the day for a long open air party under the sun, waiting to enjoy the magical beauty of the sunset and then ending with something unexpected!



Per la prima volta in assoluto, Le Vele Alassio aprono le loro porte durante il giorno per un lungo open air party sotto il sole, in attesa di godere la magica bellezza del tramonto per poi concludere con qualcosa di inaspettato!



02nd August 2020

Start H 03:00 PM



LE VELE ALASSIO

presents

DAYTIME PARTY



CHANGE YOUR MIND

invites

SUPERNATURAL

w/

MICHAEL BIBI

+

EDDY M



TIME TABLE

15:00 > 19:00 - Francis Key

19:00 > 21:00 - YoUniverse

21:00 > 23:00 - Guest: Michael Bibi

23:00 > 00:30 - Guest: Eddy M

00:30 > END - 100% Change Your Mind Soundsystem



LE VELE APERITIF

Catering by Borghi Ricevimenti



MENU

15:00 > 17:00

- Macedonia di frutta fresca € 5,00

- Fetta di Anguria € 3,00

- Gelato al Cioccolato € 3,00

- Gelato al Fior di Latte € 3,00



MENU

17:00 > 23:00

- N°3 Ostrica della Normandia con Cipolle di Tropea € 10,00

- Tartare con pescato del giorno in marinatura di The Verde e Zenzero accompagnato dal Gambero al vapore con cipollotto al limone e centrifuga di mela verde € 12,00

- Insalata di farro con verdure Bio alla mediterranea € 8,00

- Hamburger 100 gr di Fassona con misticanza di stagione € 8,00

- Hot dog con crauti e salse € 6,00



DETAILS

- Dress Code: Wild / Flowers

- Girls / Men +18 all party long

- Free bus service from "Bar della Stazione" of Alassio

- Possibility to organize bus service from Turin



DETTAGLI

- Abbigliamento: Selvaggio / Fiori

- Donna / Uomo +18 per tutta la durata del party

- Servizio navetta gratuito dal "Bar della Stazione" di Alassio

- Possibilità di organizzazione pullman da Torino



Evento Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/events/2627543680795997/







PRENOTAZIONE TAVOLI

+39 328 28 28 721



INFO & LISTE

+39 327 97 20 920







