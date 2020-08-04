Luciano, Mauro Picotto, Marco Faraone, Roberto Molinaro e tantissimi altri ospiti in questa settimana de Le Vele Alassio

Qua di seguito il programma di questa settimana de Le Vele Alassio:



Touch Me! w/ Roberto Molinaro & Danilo El Paris In Concert



04th August 2020

Tuesday Night



LE VELE ALASSIO

presents

TOUCH ME!

w/

ROBERTO MOLINARO

DANILO EL PARIS

In Concert



Music by Roberto Molinaro

feat. Danilo El Paris



DETAILS

- Dress Code: Cool

- Girls / Men +18 all night long

- Entry on reduction list by 12:30 AM



DETTAGLI

- Abbigliamento: Cool

- Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte

- Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:30



Evento Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/events/328658248288035/





Change Your Mind w/ Luciano + Idriss D Le Vele Alassio



05th August 2020

Wednesday Night



LE VELE ALASSIO

presents

CHANGE YOUR MIND

w/

LUCIANO

+

IDRISS D



Music by Luciano / Idriss D



DETAILS

- Dress Code: Extravagant

- Girls / Men +18 all night long

- Entry on reduction list by 12:00 AM



DETTAGLI

- Abbigliamento: Stravagante

- Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte

- Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:00



Evento Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/events/606124396969301/





Le Vele Alassio presents Often 6th August 2020



6th August 2020

Thursday Night



LE VELE ALASSIO

presents

OFTEN



Music by Mr. Bruce / Sgamo / Spike Lean

feat. Slayer



DETAILS

- Dress Code: Cool

- Girls / Men +18 all night long

- Entry on reduction list by 12:30 AM



DETTAGLI

- Abbigliamento: Cool

- Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte

- Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:30



Evento Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/events/422526705328253/





Le Vele Weekend Nights w/ Mauro Picotto 07 / 08 August 2020



07 / 08 August 2020

Weekend Nights



LE VELE ALASSIO

presents

THE LANGUAGE OF LOVE

w/

MAURO PICOTTO

(Friday Special Guest)



Music by Mauro Picotto / Francis Key / Giorgio V.

feat. Barbara Bompani



DETAILS

- Dress Code: Elegant

- Friday: Girls / Men +18 all night long

- Saturday: Girls +18 by 12:30 AM | Girls / Men +21 all night long

- Entry on reduction list by 12:30 AM



DETTAGLI

- Abbigliamento: Elegante

- Venerdì: Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte

- Sabato: Donna +18 entro 00:30 | Donna / Uomo +21 tutta la notte

- Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:30



Evento Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/events/2753479201643059/





LeVele DaytimeParty ChangeYourMind SuperNatural Marco Faraone



For the first time ever, Le Vele Alassio open the doors during the day for a long open air party under the sun, waiting to enjoy the magical beauty of the sunset and then ending with something unexpected!



Per la prima volta in assoluto, Le Vele Alassio aprono le loro porte durante il giorno per un lungo open air party sotto il sole, in attesa di godere la magica bellezza del tramonto per poi concludere con qualcosa di inaspettato!



09th August 2020

Start H 03:00 PM



LE VELE ALASSIO

presents

DAYTIME PARTY



CHANGE YOUR MIND

invites

SUPERNATURAL

w/

MARCO FARAONE

(Extended Set)



TIME TABLE

15:00 > 19:00 - Francis Key

19:00 > 21:00 - Nicola Gavino

21:00 > END - Guest: Marco Faraone



LE VELE APERITIF

Catering by Borghi Ricevimenti



MENU

15:00 > 17:00

- Macedonia di frutta fresca € 5,00

- Fetta di Anguria € 3,00

- Gelato al Cioccolato € 3,00

- Gelato al Fior di Latte € 3,00



MENU

17:00 > 23:00

- N°3 Ostrica della Normandia con Cipolle di Tropea € 10,00

- Tartare con pescato del giorno in marinatura di The Verde e Zenzero accompagnato dal Gambero al vapore con cipollotto al limone e centrifuga di mela verde € 12,00

- Insalata di farro con verdure Bio alla mediterranea € 8,00

- Hamburger 100 gr di Fassona con misticanza di stagione € 8,00

- Hot dog con crauti e salse € 6,00

- French fries € 5,00



DETAILS

- Dress Code: Wild / Flowers

- Girls / Men +18 all party long

- Free bus service from "Bar della Stazione" of Alassio

- Possibility to organize bus service from Turin



DETTAGLI

- Abbigliamento: Selvaggio / Fiori

- Donna / Uomo +18 per tutta la durata del party

- Servizio navetta gratuito dal "Bar della Stazione" di Alassio

- Possibilità di organizzazione pullman da Torino



Evento Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/events/3092816310795922/





PRENOTAZIONE TAVOLI

+39 328 28 28 721



INFO & LISTE

+39 327 97 20 920







