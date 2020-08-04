Luciano, Mauro Picotto, Marco Faraone, Roberto Molinaro e tantissimi altri ospiti in questa settimana de Le Vele Alassio

Qua di seguito il programma di questa settimana de Le Vele Alassio:
Touch Me! w/ Roberto Molinaro & Danilo El Paris In Concert
04th August 2020
Tuesday Night
LE VELE ALASSIO
presents
TOUCH ME!
w/
ROBERTO MOLINARO
DANILO EL PARIS
In Concert
Music by Roberto Molinaro
feat. Danilo El Paris
DETAILS
- Dress Code: Cool
- Girls / Men +18 all night long
- Entry on reduction list by 12:30 AM
DETTAGLI
- Abbigliamento: Cool
- Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte
- Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:30
Evento Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/events/328658248288035/
Change Your Mind w/ Luciano + Idriss D Le Vele Alassio
05th August 2020
Wednesday Night
LE VELE ALASSIO
presents
CHANGE YOUR MIND
w/
LUCIANO
+
IDRISS D
Music by Luciano / Idriss D
DETAILS
- Dress Code: Extravagant
- Girls / Men +18 all night long
- Entry on reduction list by 12:00 AM
DETTAGLI
- Abbigliamento: Stravagante
- Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte
- Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:00
Evento Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/events/606124396969301/
Le Vele Alassio presents Often 6th August 2020
6th August 2020
Thursday Night
LE VELE ALASSIO
presents
OFTEN
Music by Mr. Bruce / Sgamo / Spike Lean
feat. Slayer
DETAILS
- Dress Code: Cool
- Girls / Men +18 all night long
- Entry on reduction list by 12:30 AM
DETTAGLI
- Abbigliamento: Cool
- Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte
- Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:30
Evento Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/events/422526705328253/
Le Vele Weekend Nights w/ Mauro Picotto 07 / 08 August 2020
07 / 08 August 2020
Weekend Nights
LE VELE ALASSIO
presents
THE LANGUAGE OF LOVE
w/
MAURO PICOTTO
(Friday Special Guest)
Music by Mauro Picotto / Francis Key / Giorgio V.
feat. Barbara Bompani
DETAILS
- Dress Code: Elegant
- Friday: Girls / Men +18 all night long
- Saturday: Girls +18 by 12:30 AM | Girls / Men +21 all night long
- Entry on reduction list by 12:30 AM
DETTAGLI
- Abbigliamento: Elegante
- Venerdì: Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte
- Sabato: Donna +18 entro 00:30 | Donna / Uomo +21 tutta la notte
- Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:30
Evento Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2753479201643059/
LeVele DaytimeParty ChangeYourMind SuperNatural Marco Faraone
For the first time ever, Le Vele Alassio open the doors during the day for a long open air party under the sun, waiting to enjoy the magical beauty of the sunset and then ending with something unexpected!
Per la prima volta in assoluto, Le Vele Alassio aprono le loro porte durante il giorno per un lungo open air party sotto il sole, in attesa di godere la magica bellezza del tramonto per poi concludere con qualcosa di inaspettato!
09th August 2020
Start H 03:00 PM
LE VELE ALASSIO
presents
DAYTIME PARTY
CHANGE YOUR MIND
invites
SUPERNATURAL
w/
MARCO FARAONE
(Extended Set)
TIME TABLE
15:00 > 19:00 - Francis Key
19:00 > 21:00 - Nicola Gavino
21:00 > END - Guest: Marco Faraone
LE VELE APERITIF
Catering by Borghi Ricevimenti
MENU
15:00 > 17:00
- Macedonia di frutta fresca € 5,00
- Fetta di Anguria € 3,00
- Gelato al Cioccolato € 3,00
- Gelato al Fior di Latte € 3,00
MENU
17:00 > 23:00
- N°3 Ostrica della Normandia con Cipolle di Tropea € 10,00
- Tartare con pescato del giorno in marinatura di The Verde e Zenzero accompagnato dal Gambero al vapore con cipollotto al limone e centrifuga di mela verde € 12,00
- Insalata di farro con verdure Bio alla mediterranea € 8,00
- Hamburger 100 gr di Fassona con misticanza di stagione € 8,00
- Hot dog con crauti e salse € 6,00
- French fries € 5,00
DETAILS
- Dress Code: Wild / Flowers
- Girls / Men +18 all party long
- Free bus service from "Bar della Stazione" of Alassio
- Possibility to organize bus service from Turin
DETTAGLI
- Abbigliamento: Selvaggio / Fiori
- Donna / Uomo +18 per tutta la durata del party
- Servizio navetta gratuito dal "Bar della Stazione" di Alassio
- Possibilità di organizzazione pullman da Torino
Evento Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/events/3092816310795922/
PRENOTAZIONE TAVOLI
+39 328 28 28 721
INFO & LISTE
+39 327 97 20 920