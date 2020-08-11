 / Eventi

Cadavere in mare a Celle, dopo le impronte digitali pare essere in fase di risoluzione il "giallo"
(h. 20:25)
Disavventura a Triora per un escursionista savonese recuperato dai vigili del fuoco
(h. 20:05)
Conferenza di don Claudio Doglio a Varazze: "Raffaello Genio dell'Umanesimo Cristiano"
(h. 20:00)
Finale, scontro auto-moto sulla via Aurelia: due persone al Santa Corona
(h. 19:16)
Bob Sinclair "blindato" sulla terrazza dell'hotel: fans a bocca asciutta ad Alassio, foto e autografi con gli amministratori
(h. 18:56)
Inizia la settimana più calda dell'estate sotto il segno di Bob Sinclar a Le Vele Alassio
(h. 18:56)
'Marina di Alassio Sea Experience': l’assessore Mai testimonial del progetto 'Prodotti a Km Zero in Barca'
(h. 18:45)
Regionali, Maria Zunato si candida alle elezioni: "Orgogliosa della scelta della Lega"
(h. 18:30)
Coronavirus, 11 nuovi positivi in Liguria: tre riguardano l'Asl 2 savonese
(h. 17:55)
Alassio, un'estate di Free Yoga: yoga gratuito per tutti
(h. 17:05)
Strage sventata a Spotorno: per il 31enne Caio Cesar Lima Capelli il Comune studia un encomio
(h. 17:00)
Giustenice, terminati i lavori di ripristino della sede stradale in località Villette (FOTO)
(h. 16:55)
Albenga, ubriaco contro dehor perchè geloso di una ragazza: guidava con patente falsa
(h. 16:50)
Orco Feglino, prevista la riapertura della SP 27bis a partire da mercoledì 12 agosto
(h. 15:47)
Spotorno, minaccia di morte e punta un fucile davanti ad un pub: il Gip gli contesta il tentato omicidio
(h. 15:45)
Albisola, una raccolta firme per la riapertura della spiaggia di Capo Torre. M5S: "Una commissione per avere delle risposte"
(h. 15:44)
Vado, il sindaco Giuliano appoggia Toti e il Pd non ci sta: "Dichiarazione che ci sconcerta e preoccupa"
(h. 15:25)
Luca Bianchini presenta a Finalborgo il nuovo romanzo "Baci da Polignano"
(h. 14:40)
Varazze, lo sfogo del sindaco Bozzano: "La nostra città non c'entra nulla con il nuovo cluster, è Covid Free"
(h. 14:31)
La giallista Cristina Rava al Festival del Giglio di Laigueglia
(h. 14:06)
Bonus da 600 euro, Ardenti (Lega): “Accolgo l'invito di trasparenza del vice presidente e dichiaro anche io di non aver mai fatto alcuna richiesta”
(h. 13:45)
Spotorno, completamente "Covid-free" la residenza Opera Pia Siccardi-Berninzoni
(h. 13:21)
Bonus 600 euro, Viale: "Molti cittadini mi stanno chiedendo. Mio dovere rispondere e dire che non mai fatto richiesta né ricevuto il bonus"
(h. 13:12)
Savona, biker perde l'equilibrio e finisce in una scarpata: mobilitati i soccorsi
(h. 13:08)
Celle, la nuova biblioteca nell'ex Alborada è realtà: taglio del nastro il 21 agosto
(h. 12:45)
Furti sulle spiagge del levante savonese: caccia ad una coppia
(h. 12:42)
Forza Italia, Tajani ringrazia Bistolfi. Bagnasco lo nomina vice coordinatore regionale
(h. 12:34)
Loano, è un guardiano notturno la vittima dell'accoltellamento di questa notte: i carabinieri a caccia dell'aggressore
(h. 11:59)
Quiliano, consiglio comunale in presenza, il PD: "Ringraziamo il sindaco per la celerità, ma la risposta è insoddisfacente"
(h. 11:58)
Savona, extracomunitario si procura lesioni e dà in escandescenze: portato in ospedale
(h. 11:42)
Il DLF di Albenga e il Centro Pannunzio premieranno l'avvocato Cosimo Costa come "Ingauno dell'anno"
(h. 11:40)
Goletta Verde di Legambiente, nel savonese 5 punti monitorati e 2 inquinati
(h. 11:22)
Elezioni regionali, il dottor Brunello Brunetto corre con la Lega: "Ritengo di poter dare un contributo al miglioramento di quanto fatto in tema di Sanità"
(h. 11:12)
Premiati i partecipanti al raduno di “Pesca in amicizia” di Varazze
(h. 10:15)
Arriva dalla Lapponia la 500esima fionda per il "Piccolo Museo" dei Fieui di Caruggi di Albenga
(h. 10:10)
Albenga, addio al geometra Giovanni Deandreis. Il sindaco: "Fu un simbolo di valori antifascisti"
(h. 10:00)
SP12 del Santuario e zona San Bernardo: l'assessore savonese Santi scrive alla Provincia
(h. 09:55)
SP 542 "di Pontinvrea", oggi la riapertura della strada al traffico
(h. 09:46)
Incendio all'agriturismo "Barilaro" di Verzi di Finale
(h. 09:20)
Controlli a tappeto della Polizia nelle "zone calde" di Albenga
(h. 09:09)
Albisola, bolletta dell'acqua salata per i titolari del bar della stazione: "Il bagno gestito da Ferrovie è rotto da mesi, vengono tutti da noi"
(h. 09:00)
Regionali 2020: la savonese Maria Maione annuncia la candidatura con la Lega
(h. 08:49)
Sabino Galante espone presso la sede UCAI in piazza dei Leoni ad Albenga
(h. 08:40)
Cane ucciso a Casanova Lerrone, Accademia Kronos: "Nominiamo un avvocato e valuteremo azioni legali"
(h. 08:30)
Cane ucciso a Casanova Lerrone, l'ENPA Savona: "Le nostre guardie zoofile a disposizione dei Carabinieri per le indagini"
(h. 08:15)
Incendio in un garage in frazione Verzi a Finale Ligure
(h. 07:46)
Lite a Loano sfocia in accoltellamento: giovane trasportato d'urgenza a Santa Corona
(h. 07:36)
Domenica 16 agosto il Mercato Riviera delle Palme torna a Pietra Ligure
(h. 07:30)
Eventi | 11 agosto 2020, 18:56

Inizia la settimana più calda dell'estate sotto il segno di Bob Sinclar a Le Vele Alassio

Il calendario da oggi fino a dopo Ferragosto: ospiti ed eventi ad altissimo livello spettacolare

Inizia la settimana più calda dell'estate sotto il segno di Bob Sinclar a Le Vele Alassio

Qua di seguito il programma di questa settimana de Le Vele Alassio:

Touch Me! w/ Bob Sinclar Le Vele Alassio 11th August 2020

11th August 2020
Tuesday Night

LE VELE ALASSIO
presents
TOUCH ME!
w/
BOB SINCLAR

Music by Bob Sinclar
feat. Isa B.

DETAILS
- Dress Code: Cool
- Girls / Men +18 all night long
- Entry on reduction list by 12:30 AM

DETTAGLI
- Abbigliamento: Cool
- Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte
- Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:30

Evento Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/events/725749634938710/


Change Your Mind w/ Paco Osuna Le Vele Alassio 12th August 2020

12th August 2020
Wednesday Night

LE VELE ALASSIO
presents
CHANGE YOUR MIND
w/
PACO OSUNA

Music by Paco Osuna / Francis Key

DETAILS
- Dress Code: Extravagant
- Girls / Men +18 all night long
- Entry on reduction list by 12:00 AM

DETTAGLI
- Abbigliamento: Stravagante
- Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte
- Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:00

Evento Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1660276537467791/


Mamacita • Le Vele • Alassio

GIOVEDì 13 AGOSTO
L' #EstateDaSogno Mamacita ritorna ad Alassio!!

MAMACITA DJs

Andrea Pellizzari
ROC Stars
Rayden a.k.a. "Faccia d'angelo"
Naicok

PERFORMERS: J'ONS

Official Radio Partner Radio 105

Visuals by Bridge Production

DETAILS
- Dress Code: Cool
- Girls / Men +18 all night long

DETTAGLI
- Abbigliamento: Cool
- Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte

Evento Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2572058033047745/


Le Vele Alassio Weekend Nights Ferragosto 2020 14 / 15 August

14 / 15 August 2020
Weekend Nights

LE VELE ALASSIO
presents
FERRAGOSTO 2020
The Language Of Love

Friday
IL CIRCO DEL MARE
Animazione e magia circense ispirati al nostro amato mare!

Saturday
LA MITICA FESTA IN CASA - OPEN BOTTLE
Formula: "Puoi portare da bere quello che vuoi da casa!"

Music by Francis Key / Giorgio V.
feat. Barbara Bompani

DETAILS
- Dress Code: Elegant
- Friday: Girls / Men +18 all night long
- Saturday: Girls +18 by 12:30 AM | Girls / Men +21 all night long
- Entry on reduction list by 12:30 AM

DETTAGLI
- Abbigliamento: Elegante
- Venerdì: Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte
- Sabato: Donna +18 entro 00:30 | Donna / Uomo +21 tutta la notte
- Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:30

Evento Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/events/754205235409594/


LeVele Daytime ChangeYourMind SuperNatural The Martinez Brothers

For the first time ever, Le Vele Alassio open the doors during the day
for a long open air party under the sun, waiting to enjoy the magical
beauty of the sunset and then ending with something unexpected!

Per la prima volta in assoluto, Le Vele Alassio aprono le loro porte
durante il giorno per un lungo open air party sotto il sole, in attesa
di godere la magica bellezza del tramonto per poi concludere con
qualcosa di inaspettato!

16th August 2020
Start H 03:00 PM

LE VELE ALASSIO
presents
DAYTIME PARTY

CHANGE YOUR MIND
invites
SUPERNATURAL
w/
THE MARTINEZ BROTHERS

TIME TABLE
15:00 > 19:00 - Francis Key
19:00 > 21:00 - Nicola Gavino
21:00 > ??? - Guests: The Martinez Brothers
??? > END - 100% Change Your Mind Soundsystem

LE VELE APERITIF
Catering by Borghi Ricevimenti

MENU
15:00 > 17:00
- Macedonia di frutta fresca € 5,00
- Fetta di Anguria € 3,00
- Gelato al Cioccolato € 3,00
- Gelato al Fior di Latte € 3,00

MENU
17:00 > 23:00
- N°3 Ostrica della Normandia con Cipolle di Tropea € 10,00
- Tartare con pescato del giorno in marinatura di The Verde e Zenzero
accompagnato dal Gambero al vapore con cipollotto al limone e centrifuga
di mela verde € 12,00
- Insalata di farro con verdure Bio alla mediterranea € 8,00
- Hamburger 100 gr di Fassona con misticanza di stagione € 8,00
- Hot dog con crauti e salse € 6,00
- French fries / Patatine fritte € 5,00

DETAILS
- Dress Code: Wild / Flowers
- Girls / Men +18 all party long
- Free bus service from "Bar della Stazione" of Alassio
- Possibility to organize bus service from Turin

DETTAGLI
- Abbigliamento: Selvaggio / Fiori
- Donna / Uomo +18 per tutta la durata del party
- Servizio navetta gratuito dal "Bar della Stazione" di Alassio
- Possibilità di organizzazione pullman da Torino

Evento Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/events/301651674243801/


PRENOTAZIONE TAVOLI
+39 328 28 28 721

INFO & LISTE
+39 327 97 20 920


