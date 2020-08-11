Inizia la settimana più calda dell'estate sotto il segno di Bob Sinclar a Le Vele Alassio

Qua di seguito il programma di questa settimana de Le Vele Alassio:



Touch Me! w/ Bob Sinclar Le Vele Alassio 11th August 2020



11th August 2020

Tuesday Night



LE VELE ALASSIO

presents

TOUCH ME!

w/

BOB SINCLAR



Music by Bob Sinclar

feat. Isa B.



DETAILS

- Dress Code: Cool

- Girls / Men +18 all night long

- Entry on reduction list by 12:30 AM



DETTAGLI

- Abbigliamento: Cool

- Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte

- Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:30



Evento Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/events/725749634938710/





Change Your Mind w/ Paco Osuna Le Vele Alassio 12th August 2020



12th August 2020

Wednesday Night



LE VELE ALASSIO

presents

CHANGE YOUR MIND

w/

PACO OSUNA



Music by Paco Osuna / Francis Key



DETAILS

- Dress Code: Extravagant

- Girls / Men +18 all night long

- Entry on reduction list by 12:00 AM



DETTAGLI

- Abbigliamento: Stravagante

- Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte

- Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:00



Evento Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/events/1660276537467791/





Mamacita • Le Vele • Alassio



GIOVEDì 13 AGOSTO

L' #EstateDaSogno Mamacita ritorna ad Alassio!!



MAMACITA DJs



Andrea Pellizzari

ROC Stars

Rayden a.k.a. "Faccia d'angelo"

Naicok



PERFORMERS: J'ONS



Official Radio Partner Radio 105



Visuals by Bridge Production



DETAILS

- Dress Code: Cool

- Girls / Men +18 all night long



DETTAGLI

- Abbigliamento: Cool

- Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte



Evento Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/events/2572058033047745/





Le Vele Alassio Weekend Nights Ferragosto 2020 14 / 15 August



14 / 15 August 2020

Weekend Nights



LE VELE ALASSIO

presents

FERRAGOSTO 2020

The Language Of Love



Friday

IL CIRCO DEL MARE

Animazione e magia circense ispirati al nostro amato mare!



Saturday

LA MITICA FESTA IN CASA - OPEN BOTTLE

Formula: "Puoi portare da bere quello che vuoi da casa!"



Music by Francis Key / Giorgio V.

feat. Barbara Bompani



DETAILS

- Dress Code: Elegant

- Friday: Girls / Men +18 all night long

- Saturday: Girls +18 by 12:30 AM | Girls / Men +21 all night long

- Entry on reduction list by 12:30 AM



DETTAGLI

- Abbigliamento: Elegante

- Venerdì: Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte

- Sabato: Donna +18 entro 00:30 | Donna / Uomo +21 tutta la notte

- Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:30



Evento Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/events/754205235409594/





LeVele Daytime ChangeYourMind SuperNatural The Martinez Brothers



For the first time ever, Le Vele Alassio open the doors during the day

for a long open air party under the sun, waiting to enjoy the magical

beauty of the sunset and then ending with something unexpected!



Per la prima volta in assoluto, Le Vele Alassio aprono le loro porte

durante il giorno per un lungo open air party sotto il sole, in attesa

di godere la magica bellezza del tramonto per poi concludere con

qualcosa di inaspettato!



16th August 2020

Start H 03:00 PM



LE VELE ALASSIO

presents

DAYTIME PARTY



CHANGE YOUR MIND

invites

SUPERNATURAL

w/

THE MARTINEZ BROTHERS



TIME TABLE

15:00 > 19:00 - Francis Key

19:00 > 21:00 - Nicola Gavino

21:00 > ??? - Guests: The Martinez Brothers

??? > END - 100% Change Your Mind Soundsystem



LE VELE APERITIF

Catering by Borghi Ricevimenti



MENU

15:00 > 17:00

- Macedonia di frutta fresca € 5,00

- Fetta di Anguria € 3,00

- Gelato al Cioccolato € 3,00

- Gelato al Fior di Latte € 3,00



MENU

17:00 > 23:00

- N°3 Ostrica della Normandia con Cipolle di Tropea € 10,00

- Tartare con pescato del giorno in marinatura di The Verde e Zenzero

accompagnato dal Gambero al vapore con cipollotto al limone e centrifuga

di mela verde € 12,00

- Insalata di farro con verdure Bio alla mediterranea € 8,00

- Hamburger 100 gr di Fassona con misticanza di stagione € 8,00

- Hot dog con crauti e salse € 6,00

- French fries / Patatine fritte € 5,00



DETAILS

- Dress Code: Wild / Flowers

- Girls / Men +18 all party long

- Free bus service from "Bar della Stazione" of Alassio

- Possibility to organize bus service from Turin



DETTAGLI

- Abbigliamento: Selvaggio / Fiori

- Donna / Uomo +18 per tutta la durata del party

- Servizio navetta gratuito dal "Bar della Stazione" di Alassio

- Possibilità di organizzazione pullman da Torino



Evento Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/events/301651674243801/





PRENOTAZIONE TAVOLI

+39 328 28 28 721



INFO & LISTE

+39 327 97 20 920







