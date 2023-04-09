For 2023 Cryptocurrency Investments, Mooky Is The Clear Frontrunner

Meme coins are digital currency based on a popular online joke or social media parody.Dogecoin was the first parody cryptocurrency to be released, in 2013. Doge, a Japanese Shiba Inu, is the inspiration for this meme-based cryptocurrency. And it has grown exponentially ever since.Most meme tokens fluctuate in value. They can achieve instant fame with the support of the internet community because they are community-driven. The only catch is that their value fluctuates wildly and is susceptible to when traders focus on the newest renowned meme currency.It is interesting to think that there is an infinite supply of meme coins on the market for anyone to buy or sell.

No one knows for sure what sparked the interest of crypto aficionados in meme coins like DOGE, although Elon Musk's public TV joke about the cryptocurrency is often cited as a possible catalyst.Meme coins are appealing for numerous reasons, not the least of which is their low price (often just a few cents or a fraction of a cent). Also, since there is no restriction to the supply, the low price does not do much.

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are two examples of popular dog-meme cryptocurrencies that have seen tremendous price and market capitalization growth, paving the way for other meme coins and tokens.By November 2021, Dogecoin's market valuation had increased by over 8,000% from the beginning of the year, placing it among the top coins in the world. This CoinBuns article will focus on the top meme tokens and coins that are popular right now in the cryptocurrency market.

Rise of The Meme Coins: Mooky

DogeCoin, for instance, is notable for being the first meme coin (dog coin) introduced to the cryptocurrency market. Developed by software programmers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, it was intended as a joke payment system to poke fun at the hysteria surrounding cryptocurrencies at the time.DOGE is the currency's token, which was inspired by dogs. Many well-known people, including singers, actors, and especially Elon Musk, have publicly declared their support for DogeCoin, a cryptocurrency with a canine motif.

MOOKY, on the other hand, is the most adorable and hip meme token of 2023. To aid the environment and spark positive change, we'll be planting trees all around the world. With MOOKY, the community has governance over its token, and through a DAO vote, the community decides how to conduct the operations. The platform itself belongs to the token holders. Due to the increasing popularity of blockchain NFTs and the dearth of dedicated meme platforms, we decided to build this community-focused, blockchain-based meme hub.

Ryoshi, the creators of another cryptocurrency called Shiba Inu, are a decentralised finance group. The emblem for Dogecoin is based on an image of a type of Japanese dog that served as inspiration for the coin's name.This meme currency has its own token, and it's called a SHIBA. It was an early meme coin that proved the concept might gain traction and eventually become a legitimate currency.

As an additional piece of information, MonaCoin is a form of digital currency that is widely used in Japan. Blockchain technology is implemented in Mona using code inspired by Litecoin. Inspired by an ASCII art depiction of a cat, this cryptocurrency debuted in 2013.Like Bitcoin, it relies on a prove-of-work protocol, but its transaction processing time is far lower. This digital currency's token is called MONA. When fresh blocks of MonaCoin transactions are processed, miners are rewarded with MonaCoin.