Loano, in piazza Italia concerto della banda di Santa Maria Immacolata

L'evento si terrà il 17 luglio con inizio alle ore 21.15

Giovedì 17 luglio alle 21.15 in piazza Italia a Loano si terrà il concerto della banda dell’Associazione Musicale Santa Maria Immacolata di Loano, diretta da Davide Nari.

L'ensemble eseguirà alcuni dei più famosi brani della musica moderna: Aquila (Josef Franz Wagner); First Suite in Eb (Gustav Holst); Blues (Henghel Gualdi); Black Forest Overture (Michael Sweeney); A Joyful Journey (Robert Sheldon); The Forge of Vulcan (Michael Sweeney); The Phantom of the Opera (Andrew Lloyd Webber); The Sound of Music (Rodgers & Hammerstein); Movie Milestones (Hans Zimmer); Highlights from “Grease”.

La manifestazione gode del patrocinio dell’assessorato a turismo, cultura e sport del Comune di Loano.

