Ad Artesina tornano il Bob estivo, il bike park e il Tubing
(h. 15:15)
Malore in spiaggia a Vado Ligure: soccorsi mobilitati
(h. 15:07)
Consiglio regionale: approvata la proposta di legge “Disciplina in materia di attività e servizi necroscopici, funebri e cimiteriali e norme relative alla tumulazione degli animali di affezione”
(h. 14:49)
Autostrade, Toti dopo il Consiglio regionale: "Approvato l'odg per la richiesta del piano lavori straordinari da concordare con la Regione"
(h. 14:40)
Savona, prenotare con un click: ecco il sistema innovativo del Tribunale per i propri servizi
(h. 14:30)
"5 anni insieme" con Le Vele Alassio: luglio parte con un calendario spettacolare
(h. 14:30)
Gesto intimidatorio contro la Regione, Alessandro Piana: "Compiuto da chi non ha il coraggio delle proprie azioni e rifugge dal confronto dialettico"
(h. 14:20)
Pietra, Consiglio Comunale al mattino, la presidente Vignone: "Orari variati per rispettare le esigenze di tutti"
(h. 13:53)
Caos autostrade, Toti: "Chiesto a tutte le forze politiche di appoggiare nostre richieste e mettersi dalla parte dei liguri"
(h. 13:53)
Borghetto, nuovi scampoli di normalità: riaprono uffici e aree gioco. Mascherine ancora obbligatorie negli spazi chiusi
(h. 13:46)
Boom di pre-candidature, dal 7 luglio via alla presentazione delle domande per il bando “Poli di Ricerca”
(h. 13:33)
Viale: "Con nuova legge su attività funebri e cimiteriali consentita sepoltura ceneri animali d’affezione insieme al defunto"
(h. 13:29)
Millesimo, la fontana dei giardini comunali torna a splendere: terminati i lavori di manutenzione (FOTO)
(h. 13:19)
Stella Gameragna, via al restyling della piazza antistante la parrocchia (FOTO)
(h. 13:10)
Il traffico sulle autostrade liguri "preoccupa" la Juventus: bianconeri a Genova con un volo privato
(h. 13:02)
Turismo, l'analisi di Coldiretti: "Ancora rallentato l'arrivo dei turisti in Liguria"
(h. 12:58)
La "truffa dello specchietto" arriva a Tovo San Giacomo, il sindaco Oddo mette in guardia: "Dovesse capitarvi chiamate le Forze dell'Ordine!"
(h. 12:45)
Ospedale Cairo, Renato Scosceria (FDI): "Pronto Soccorso struttura assolutamente indispensabile per il territorio"
(h. 12:45)
Regione, la proposta sui servizi necroscopici, funerari e cimiteriali presentata dal consigliere Vaccarezza diventa legge
(h. 12:40)
Sala trasparenza vandalizzata, M5S: "Se Toti è così certo dell’identità di chi ha imbrattato i vetri del palazzo regionale, li denunci"
(h. 12:39)
Bergeggi, il Consiglio opta per nessun aumento delle aliquote: tributi inalterati
(h. 12:27)
Restyling palazzetto dello sport a Cairo, la Provincia rivede valutazione: lavori aggiudicati alla ditta "Rebora Costruzioni"
(h. 12:25)
Ospedale Cairo, il PPI riaprirà inizialmente come ambulatorio per i codici bianchi
(h. 12:10)
Addio all'ex sindaco di Borgio Verezzi Giancarlo Vadora, le condoglianze dell'amministrazione di Pietra Ligure
(h. 12:00)
Savona, pronto a riaprire lo "Scaletto senza scalini" delle Fornaci. Assessore Santi: "Un servizio fondamentale"
(h. 11:45)
Albisola, pronta per essere realizzata l'opera in ceramica in onore del 75° anniversario del 25 Aprile
(h. 11:30)
Le mani della 'ndrangheta brianzola su un hotel di Finale Ligure
(h. 11:02)
Modifiche alla viabilità di Ceriale: zona pedonale anche di giorno nel weekend sul lungomare
(h. 10:30)
Coronavirus: Cantoira apre al turismo di prossimità
(h. 10:30)
Albenga: 2 luglio senza fiera e fuochi, ma con le celebrazioni religiose
(h. 10:27)
Cairo, il PPI diventa un ambulatorio dei codici bianchi. Di Sapia (Pd): "La Val Bormida merita ben altro"
(h. 10:22)
Varazze, tramonta l'installazione dell'autovelox fisso sull'Aurelia Bis: la polizia locale opta per il dispositivo mobile
(h. 10:20)
Regione, vandalizzata la sala della trasparenza. Toti: "Vergogna" (FOTO)
(h. 09:58)
Maria Teresa Nasi nuovo presidente del Lions Club "Andora Valle del Merula"
(h. 09:52)
Come sviluppare il business online con Linkedin
(h. 09:40)
"E...state in sicurezza": le regole d'oro della Polizia Postale per affittare una casa vacanza
(h. 09:19)
Cairo, mamma capriolo investita e uccisa da una macchina
(h. 09:15)
Come proteggere gli occhi in estate
(h. 08:51)
Pietra, il Covid-19 ferma la "Sagra del Nostralino" e "I Birrai di Offenburg": annullate le edizioni 2020
(h. 08:39)
Francesco Verrando nuovo presidente regionale dell’associazione Caduti e Dispersi in guerra
(h. 08:29)
Albenga, il consigliere Tomatis scrive al sindaco: "Subito test antidroga per gli amministratori comunali"
(h. 08:15)
Autoscan alla polizia locale, De Vecchi (sindaco Carcare) replica: "Minoranza mostra segni di incoerenza"
(h. 08:05)
Sciopero fiscale, Renato Scosceria (FDI): "Mi associo all'idea del presidente degli Albergatori Savonesi"
(h. 07:40)
Prodotti per la casa, ecologia ed e-commerce: come cambiano le abitudini di acquisto degli italiani
(h. 07:00)

Eventi | 30 giugno 2020, 14:30

"5 anni insieme" con Le Vele Alassio: luglio parte con un calendario spettacolare

Un attesissimo opening party e poi... il linguaggio dell'amore, the language of love

&quot;5 anni insieme&quot; con Le Vele Alassio: luglio parte con un calendario spettacolare

In questa estate 2020 riparte alla grande Le Vele Alassio con una programmazione come sempre spettacolare e di altissimo livello.

Ecco i primi appuntamenti del mese di luglio. Nella gallery fotografica potete trovare un reportage delle fantastiche serate già programmate da giovedì 25 a domenica 28 giugno.

Ma veniamo ai prossimi appuntamenti:

1st July 2020

Wednesday Night

LE VELE ALASSIO

presents

CHANGE YOUR MIND

Opening Party

5 Years Together

100% Change Your Mind Soundsystem

DETAILS

- Dress Code: Extravagant

- Girls / Men +18 all night long

- Entry on reduction list by 12:30 AM

DETTAGLI

- Abbigliamento: Stravagante

- Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte

- Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:30

Evento Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1694060650762328/

03 / 04 July 2020

Weekend Nights

LE VELE ALASSIO

presents

THE LANGUAGE OF LOVE

Music by Francis Key / Giorgio V.

feat. Barbara Bompani

DETAILS

- Dress Code: Elegant

- Friday: Girls / Men +18 all night long

- Saturday: Girls +18 by 12:30 AM | Girls / Men +21 all night long

- Entry on reduction list by 12:30 AM

DETTAGLI

- Abbigliamento: Elegante

- Venerdì: Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte

- Sabato: Donna +18 entro 00:30 | Donna / Uomo +21 tutta la notte

- Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:30

Evento Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/653004978627830/

INFO & RESERVATIONS

+39 327 97 20 920

Comunicato stampa

