 / Eventi

Che tempo fa

24 Ore

Autostrade, Toti: "De Micheli nega la realtà e offende tutti i liguri"
(h. 20:40)
Cluster Savona, Regione Liguria: "Tre nuovi positivi, 1500 persone in isolamento"
(h. 20:30)
Alassio, inaugurato il campo Multisport del PalaRavizza (FOTO)
(h. 20:10)
Allarme bomba a Genova Sampierdarena: si blocca la circolazione ferroviaria
(h. 19:50)
Milano-Sanremo: prevista una riunione in Prefettura, intanto Rcs presenta la corsa
(h. 19:32)
Liguria, Sonia Viale (Lega) contro il ministro De Micheli: "Pessima figura: rovina la presenza delle donne in politica"
(h. 19:12)
Infrastrutture, Lega: "Ministro De Micheli nega la realtà e offende i liguri: si dimetta"
(h. 19:05)
Coronavirus, il sindaco di Finale Ligure Frascherelli: "Con ottimismo riconquistiamo la nostra quotidianità ma non abbassiamo la guardia"
(h. 18:58)
La comunità di Cosseria piange la scomparsa di padre Albano Passarotto
(h. 18:40)
Problemi alla viabilità, a Celle Promotour e Bagni Marini non ci stanno: "Perplessi dalle parole del sindaco"
(h. 18:23)
Savona, la Croce Verde inaugura la nuova ambulanza e dona un monitor defibrillatore al San Paolo (FOTO E VIDEO)
(h. 18:16)
Coronavirus, aumenta ancora il bilancio dei positivi (+5). Nel savonese le sorveglianze attive sfondano quota 800
(h. 17:50)
Arriva DEV (Official Ghali DJ) a Le Vele Alassio
(h. 17:30)
"Il ponte di Genova verrà inaugurato il 3 agosto": lo ha annunciato il sindaco Marco Bucci
(h. 17:08)
Andrea Costa e Gabriele Pisani (Liguria Popolare): “Quella votata oggi dal consiglio è una norma importante per sostenere i liberi professionisti, che è anche un importante strumento di lotta all'evasione fiscale”
(h. 16:46)
Matrimoni "finti" per avere il permesso di soggiorno: condannata a 2 anni e 2 mesi Nasser
(h. 16:40)
Regione, assessore Berrino scrive a ministro Catalfo: "Urgono ammortizzatori sociali per marittimi"
(h. 16:35)
Regione: approvata la proposta Vaccarezza-Muzio sui pagamenti certi ai professionisti
(h. 16:30)
Turismo: la Regione Liguria approva i "Condihotel"
(h. 16:24)
Albenga: al via la programmazione di Cinema in Piazza
(h. 16:16)
"Tra le rive del Bormida": a Millesimo musica cameristica e incontri su De André, Tenco, Monicelli
(h. 16:08)
Nuova legge elettorale regionale, la soddisfazione di Vaccarezza: "La Liguria riparte da qui"
(h. 16:00)
Le rassicurazioni del Ferraris Pancaldo di Savona: "Stiamo lavorando per garantire una scuola di qualità per tutti"
(h. 15:45)
Ordine dei Medici di Savona e ASL2 insieme per ricordare l’importanza del rispetto delle regole per ridurre il contagio da Covid
(h. 15:28)
Tamponamento in autostrada A10 tra Spotorno e Feglino
(h. 15:16)
Anche un 22enne di Campo Ligure (attualmente asintomatico) tra i clienti del sushi bar di Savona
(h. 15:08)
Andora: successo per l'ampliamento gratuito dei dehors
(h. 15:00)
Albisola Superiore: 23 e 25 luglio appuntamenti con #LeggiAmo e "Cultura.360". Assessore Poggi: "Eventi in sicurezza"
(h. 14:30)
Protesta dei tir a Genova, Toti: "Piano folle di Autostrade e Mit mina sicurezza cittadini e mette in ginocchio imprese"
(h. 13:50)
Morte sul lavoro alla Tirreno Power di Vado: il Pm dispone il sequestro di una parte dell’impianto e del muletto
(h. 13:39)
Albisola Superiore, discussione sfocia in rissa. 5 persone denunciate per rissa aggravata
(h. 13:28)
Oggi alla Camera si vota l'istituzione dell'Assegno Unico. Vazio (PD): "Norma essenziale che ci allinea agli altri Paesi europei"
(h. 13:24)
Cena in bianco dei Lions del Ponente Savonese: raccolti 3250 euro per la "Fondazione Banca degli Occhi Lions Melvin Jones" di Genova
(h. 13:08)
Celle, code per i lavori del Santa Brigida: ambulanza bloccata (FOTO e VIDEO)
(h. 13:00)
Il sistema bibliotecario delle Valli Ingaune collabora ad un progetto di promozione della lettura
(h. 12:57)
Coronavirus, De Palma (Nursing Up): "Infermieri mandati allo sbaraglio contro la morte"
(h. 12:35)
La testimonianza di una cliente del sushi bar di Savona chiuso per Covid: "Sono chiusa in casa, ancora in attesa del tampone"
(h. 12:23)
Controlli antidroga tra Loano e Albenga: arrestati due fratelli pusher di 20 e 31 anni, e un pregiudicato 46enne
(h. 12:13)
Ospedale Cairo, mozione unanime del Consiglio comunale di Carcare: "Pronto Soccorso H24 necessario per il territorio"
(h. 12:05)
Lettera da una turista ad Alassio: "Lo schifo vicino alla spiaggia libera è quello che si vede in foto"(FOTO)
(h. 11:59)
Covid19, Melis (M5S): "Cluster di Savona ci dice che non dobbiamo abbassare la guardia: il virus circola ancora"
(h. 11:27)
Casting: ricerca figuranti per campagna pubblicitaria video nazionale
(h. 11:04)
Albenga, il 25 luglio lo spettacolo "Sale d’attesa. Tre donne e le loro storie"
(h. 10:50)
Estate 2020, Coldiretti: "Per 2 italiani su 3 la scelta ricade sui piccoli borghi"
(h. 10:39)
Scarpe&Scarpe, chiudono 16 punti vendita: a rischio 120 dipendenti
(h. 10:32)
Albisola, 100 persone a ballare ad un party senza licenza: denunciato titolare esercizio pubblico
(h. 10:10)
Amore ligure per Eros Ramazzotti: è la loanese Veronica Montali la sua nuova fiamma?
(h. 10:00)
Stella, nuova scritta sulla Sp 334: al centro della protesta il semaforo di Santa Giustina
(h. 09:48)
La "Lega Navale Albenga ASD associazione sportiva dilettantistica" promuovere la scuola di pesca per ragazzi
(h. 09:26)
Borgio Verezzi inaugura la stagione estiva con il concerto dell'Accademia Rock
(h. 09:22)
"A scuola di cura", lo spettacolo di cabaret del duo Ghini e Robello a Borghetto
(h. 08:50)
Vagoni affollati e mascherine abbassate: la difficile estate in emergenza Coronavirus per chi viaggia in treno (FOTO)
(h. 08:32)
Loano in lutto la scomparsa di Laura Bologna
(h. 08:00)
Incidente sul lavoro alla Tirreno Power di Vado Ligure: la vittima è il 54enne Corrado Ravera
(h. 07:46)

Cerca nel web

Eventi | 21 luglio 2020, 17:30

Arriva DEV (Official Ghali DJ) a Le Vele Alassio

Un'altra settimana dal calendario ricchissimo

Arriva DEV (Official Ghali DJ) a Le Vele Alassio

Qua di seguito il programma di questa settimana de Le Vele Alassio:

Touch Me! w/ DEV (Official Ghali DJ) Le Vele Alassio 21th July 2020

Tuesday Night LE VELE ALASSIO presents TOUCH ME! w/ DJ DEV (Official Ghali DJ) Music by Dev / Francis Key

DETAILS - Dress Code: Cool - Girls / Men +18 all night long - Entry on reduction list by 12:30 AM

DETTAGLI - Abbigliamento: Cool - Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte - Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:30

Evento Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/956519314795477/

Change Your Mind w/ Chelina Manuhutu Le Vele Alassio 22th July 2020 Wednesday Night

LE VELE ALASSIO presents CHANGE YOUR MIND w/ CHELINA MANUHUTU Music by Chelina Manuhutu / Francis Key DETAILS - Dress Code: Extravagant - Girls / Men +18 all night long - Entry on reduction list by 12:30 AM

DETTAGLI - Abbigliamento: Stravagante - Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte - Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:30

Evento Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/352723882377242/

Le Vele Alassio presents Chica Loca 23rd July 2020

23rd July 2020 Thursday Night LE VELE ALASSIO presents CHICA LOCA

Music by DJ Fede / Ricky Jo DETAILS - Dress Code: Cool - Girls / Men +18 all night long - Entry on reduction list by 12:30 AM

DETTAGLI - Abbigliamento: Cool - Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte - Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:30

Evento Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/221113845728683/

Le Vele Alassio Weekend Nights 24 / 25 July 2020

24 / 25 July 2020 Weekend Nights LE VELE ALASSIO presents THE LANGUAGE OF LOVE Music by Francis Key / Giorgio V. feat. Barbara Bompani

DETAILS - Dress Code: Elegant - Friday: Girls / Men +18 all night long - Saturday: Girls +18 by 12:30 AM | Girls / Men +21 all night long - Entry on reduction list by 12:30 AM

DETTAGLI - Abbigliamento: Elegante - Venerdì: Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte - Sabato: Donna +18 entro 00:30 | Donna / Uomo +21 tutta la notte - Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:30

Evento Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/287711172325599/

LeVele DaytimeParty ChangeYourMind SuperNatural Davide Squillace

For the first time ever, Le Vele Alassio open the doors during the day for a long open air party under the sun, waiting to enjoy the magical beauty of the sunset and then ending with something unexpected!

Per la prima volta in assoluto, Le Vele Alassio aprono le loro porte durante il giorno per un lungo open air party sotto il sole, in attesa di godere la magica bellezza del tramonto per poi concludere con qualcosa di inaspettato! 26th July 2020 Start H 03:00 PM

LE VELE ALASSIO presents DAYTIME PARTY CHANGE YOUR MIND invites SUPERNATURAL w/ DAVIDE SQUILLACE TIME TABLE 15:00 > 18:00 - Francis Key 18:00 > 20:00 - YoUniverse 20:00 > ??? - Guest: Davide Squillace ??? > END - 100% Change Your Mind Soundsystem

LE VELE APERITIF Catering by Borghi Ricevimenti MENU 15:00 > 17:00 - Macedonia di frutta fresca € 5,00 - Fetta di Anguria € 3,00 - Gelato al Cioccolato € 3,00 - Gelato al Fior di Latte € 3,00 MENU 17:00 > 23:00 - N°3 Ostrica della Normandia con Cipolle di Tropea € 10,00 - Tartare con pescato del giorno in marinatura di The Verde e Zenzero accompagnato dal Gambero al vapore con cipollotto al limone e centrifuga di mela verde € 12,00 - Insalata di farro con verdure Bio alla mediterranea € 8,00 - Hamburger 100 gr di Fassona con misticanza di stagione € 6,00

DETAILS - Dress Code: Wild / Flowers - Girls / Men +18 all party long - Free bus service from "Bar della Stazione" of Alassio - Possibility to organize bus service from Turin

DETTAGLI - Abbigliamento: Selvaggio / Fiori - Donna / Uomo +18 per tutta la durata del party - Servizio navetta gratuito dal "Bar della Stazione" di Alassio - Possibilità di organizzazione pullman da Torino

Evento Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/3163121437058960/

PRENOTAZIONE TAVOLI +39 328 28 28 721

INFO & LISTE +39 327 97 20 920

Comunicato stampa

MoreVideo: le immagini della giornata

Ti potrebbero interessare anche:

Prima Pagina|Archivio|Redazione|Invia un Comunicato Stampa|Pubblicità|Scrivi al Direttore|Premium